JJC Invites You To Inauguration Of College’s Ninth President

Joliet Junior College is pleased to invite community members to the inauguration ceremony of the college’s ninth president, Dr. Judy Mitchell, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the U-Building on Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

The speaking program will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception sponsored by the JJC Foundation. Scheduled speakers include JJC Board Chairman Bob Wunderlich, JJC President Emeritus J.D. Ross, JJC Alumni Board Interim President Ericka Williams, and Dr. Mitchell. Music will be provided by the JJC Fine Arts Department.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP by Jan. 27 to (815) 280-2659.

Dr. Mitchell was unanimously approved as the college’s president by the JJC Board of Trustees at their September 2016 meeting. She had been serving in the role of interim president at the college since March 2016, following the departure of Dr. Debra Daniels, who served as the college president for four years.

“I am honored to serve this institution,” Dr. Mitchell said. “We have so much to be proud of, and so many opportunities for growth. I am looking forward to sharing my vision for the future of Joliet Junior College with our community at this special event. The focus of my presidency will center on four pillars, each relating to a specific pathway for success regarding financial stability, academic programming, student success, and community and philanthropic engagement.”

