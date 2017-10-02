JJC Invites The Community to Register For Its Annual Haunted 5K on Sunday, Oct. 22

Joliet Junior College’s 4th Annual Haunted 5K Run and Walk will take place October 22nd. All ages are invited to attend. In addition to the 5K, there will be a one-mile race for kids under the age of 12. Participants will enjoy a spooky, certified flat course around JJC’s Main Campus. Natural Science professor Rich McCarthy says there will be a tombstone award and 100-dollar cash prizes for the top male and female runner. Plus young age specific races will also compete for prizes.

The first 500 race registrants in the 5K and Monster Dash will receive Haunted 5K winter hats while supplies last. Last year’s event was a huge success raising over 40-thousand dollars for student scholarships, college programs and athletics.

Alumni Relations and annual fund manager Kelly Larson hopes new sponsorships opportunities will help eclipse last year’s goal.

The entry fee is 35-dollars. Online registration closes October 19th. Register at jjc.edu/info/5k.

