JJC Hosts Skilled Trades Fair

Joliet Junior College will host its annual Skilled Trades Fair this Wednesday, October 25th from 3 to 6:30 p.m. The job fair is free and open to the public. More than 35 employers are expected to be at the fair with skilled trades job opportunities from engineering to welding, automotive, and mechanical companies. Bridgett Larkin-Beene, Career services directors for JJC says all companies at the job fair are looking to hire.

There are many opportunities for women to get jobs in the skilled trades. JJC’s technical professor Jeff Bradford names some of the companies that will be at the job fair. They include, WeatherTech, Argonne National Labratory, Turano Baking Company and Pipe Fitters’ Local Union 597 to name a few.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in the skilled trades field are on the rise. Manufacturing engineer positions are expected to rise by 19 percent by 2020. For a list of the employers who will be at the Skilled Trades Fair go the JJC website at JJC.edu. You’re advised to bring several resumes and dress for an interview. The Skilled Trades Fair will be held Wednesday from 3 to 6:30pm at the Main Campus at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet in the T-Building Concourse.

