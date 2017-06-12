JJC Building in Downtown Joliet Demolished

Demolition crews have taken a wrecking ball the the Joliet Junior College Renaissance Center. The demolition coincides with the completion of the new City Center campus which houses adult education programs, workforce development courses and the culinary arts programs. Long term plans for the new space near the hotel include seating and a pedestrian mall. However, the redevelopment will be halted without a state budget and needed capital funding. The building used to be known as the Sheraton Inn, an operated in downtown Joliet in the 1960’s and 70’s until it was acquired by JJC along with the Renaissance Center. It was also previously known as D’Amico’s 214 in 1980. The nightclub hosted musical acts like Tina Turner and Duke Ellington. The attached hotel was developed to accommodate performers and patrons.

