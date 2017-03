Tuitition is going up at Joliet Junior College. The Joliet Junior College board approved a student tuition increase of 19-dollars bringing the tuition to 144-dollars per credit hour. Increase in tuition is due to the assumptions that only 50 percent of state funding will be given to JJC, due to the state budget crisis. The tuition increase will go into effect next fall semester.

