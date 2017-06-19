What do Brother James Gaffney, Larry Walsh, Terry D’Arcy and Jim Roolf have in common? They are all recipients of the Distinguished Citizen Award by the Boy Scouts of America Rainbow Council. This year, president of First Midwest Bank Jim Roolf will be honored as the 2017 recipient. Chief executive officer Ted Karns of the Rainbow Council of the Boy Scouts of America says Roolf has had a significant impact on children and the community at large.

The Distinguished Citizen award dinner will be held this Wednesday, June 21st at Jacob Henry Mansion. Social hour begins at 6pm followed by dinner at 7pm. For tickets call the 815 942-4450.

The post Jim Roolf Is The 2017 Distinguished Citizen Award Recipient appeared first on 1340 WJOL.