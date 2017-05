Jewel Food Stores Incorporated will buy 19 Strack and Van Til and Town and Country grocery stores in suburban Chicago and Northwest Indiana. The deal was announced today for the grocery chain to purchase stores run by Joliet-based Central Grocers, which recently filed bankruptcy. Jewel plans to keep most employees.

