The Illinois Department of Transportation will closing the Jefferson Street Bridge for inspection and survey work beginning Tuesday, June 20 at 3:00 p.m. and will reopen to roadway traffic Friday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. A detour will be posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.

