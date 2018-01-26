Who was Jason thinking of on this one?

I can only believe Jason was thinking of none other that wife Brittany when he recorded this song lyric. It really is a confession of love from a man who has kept his emotions very close to his heart for over a decade. The guitar and vocal phrasing makes you think of Chris Stapleton, I never thought to compare those two vocalists before but you have to with this one.

Perhaps more than anything that’s what’s best about “You Make It Easy,” an easy early favorite for year-end critic’s pick lists. The song is uncharacteristically raw.

You Make it Easy is Jason’s first new release since the October 1st mass shooting in Las Vegas. Jason paid tribute to the victims when he covered Tom Petty’s “I Wont Back Down” on Saturday Night Live and both Jason and his wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas to spend time with the victims.

You Make It Easy is available now and Rearview Town is up for pre-order.