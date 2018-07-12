Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Working on Another “Milestone”

Jason Aldean and his family are moving on up . . . again! Jason’s wife, Brittany, shared the news on social media that she and her superstar husband are building the home of their dreams on a big piece of property in an undisclosed location in Tennessee. This news comes one day after the couple announced they are expecting their second child.

Brittany posted a picture of some cleared land on Instagram with the caption, “And so our new journey begins . . . we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee. Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come . . . I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”