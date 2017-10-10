Jason Aldean visits Las Vegas shooting victims

Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas on Sunday, a week after the deadly Oct. 1 mass shooting. The Los Angeles Times reported,
“Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy. #vegasstrong, said the post, which was accompanied by a photo of the singer in front of the hospital’s trauma department.
The Georgia native was joined by his pregnant wife, Brittany Aldean, who marked their visit with an Instagram photo featuring them embracing in front of the Mandalay Bay, where Paddock shot at concertgoers from the 32nd floor.
Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼