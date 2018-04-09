Jason Aldean Visits Las Vegas Shooting Victim

While in Phoenix for this weekend’s Country Thunder Music Festival, Jason Aldean paid a visit to Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas at the Barrow Neurological Institute where she is still recovering. According to Fox News, Calzadillas survived being shot in the left side of her brain back in October while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Barrow Neurological Institute posted a picture of Aldean standing alongside Calzadillas and her husband on Facebook on Friday (April 6th) writing, “Country music artist Jason Aldean made a very special trip to Barrow today to visit patient Jovanna Calzadillas and her family. Jovanna has made a remarkable recovery at Barrow after being shot in the head at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival in October where Aldean was the headliner. Thank you Jason Aldean for taking time out of your busy schedule to visit one of your #1 fans!”

Aldean heads to Las Vegas later this week for the 53rd annual ACM Awards, airing live on CBS on Sunday (April 15th). In addition to performing on the show, Aldean is nominated for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year.