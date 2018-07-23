Jason Aldean helping Kids in his Homestate

Jason Aldean’s third Concert For The Kids charity event will take place on Thursday, September 6th in his hometown of Macon, GA. The superstar will return to the Macon Coliseum with direct support from fellow Georgia girl Lauren Alaina. After raising more than $1.2 million from the past two events, proceeds will once again benefit Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, which serves as the region’s only dedicated pediatric facility, serving central and south Georgia. Tickets go on-sale to the public beginning on Friday (July 27th) at 10 a.m. ET on JasonAldean.com, Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office during normal business hours.

Jason said, “There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families is definitely really important to me. We’ve been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there.”

Jason’s High Noon Neon tour played at Braves Stadium in Atlanta over the weekend. He shared a few pictures before the show on Instagram writing, “Been waiting to check this one off my bucket list for a long time.”