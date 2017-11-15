Jason Aldean gave his first interview since Vegas Shooting

With Dierks Bentley and Lady Antebellum beside him for support, Jason Aldean gave his first interview since a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others while he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Sitting down with Today’s Sheinelle Jones six weeks after the tragic shooting, Aldean also recounted that day’s horrifying events and described what happened from his vantage point when the shots first rang out. He initially thought that a speaker had blown out until his guitar player and a security guard told him to get off the stage. Aldean also talked about the week that followed the shooting, calling it “incredibly difficult.”

The full interview can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EK0pK69yvaE