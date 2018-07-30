Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, & Keith Urban performances featured on ‘CMA Fest’ TV Special

This year’s ABC-TV special, called CMA Fest, will air on August 8th and will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Brett Young. Special guest collaborations include Lauren Alaina joining Kane Brown, Julia Michaels joining Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen joining Florida Georgia Line, and Dwight Yoakam joining Dierks Bentley.

Jason Aldean has played the main stage — Nissan Stadium — at CMA Fest in downtown Nashville for the past several years. He tells us this Festival in particular is a very big deal for both artists and fans. [“It has turned into this mega kind of giant thing over here at this stadium that’s really cool and high-tech and, I mean, it’s like a cutting-edge deal now. For a lot of these people, this is their vacation. Like I go (on) vacation, I go to the beach. These people go on vacation (and) they come here to see this and that’s a big deal, so when we get the chance to go out and play for them you want to give them a good show and make it entertaining and make it worth their vacation, you know what I mean, so it’s really exciting. It’s really cool. I’m glad I get to be a part of it every year and hopefully they’ll keep letting me come back.”] SOUNDCUE (:37 OC: . . . me come back.)

The three-hour CMA Fest special will air at 8 p.m. ET and will again be co-hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini. It was filmed during Nashville’s 47th annual CMA Fest held in June.

