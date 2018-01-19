Jason Aldean Announces “High Noon Neon” Tour and Chicago Date
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:26 AM
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jason Aldean will return to the road this summer on the High Noon Neon tour, kicking off in Kansas City, MO on May 10th. Jason will be joined by special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina on the 34-city trek. Fans can purchase tickets beginning on January 26th for select cities at Megaticket.com.

Jason said, “We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record. It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

Jason brings that tour to Tinley Park May 18 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Click here for ticket information

