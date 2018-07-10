Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany shared big news on Instagram on Tuesday, the couple will be parents, again. The couple posted a picture with their 7-month-old son, Memphis who had a “big brother” onesie on.

Aldean has two daughters from his first marriage, Keeley and Kendyl, and when Aldean and Brittany welcomed Memphis on December 1st, 2017, he was quoted as saying that he wanted to have another child as soon as possible, “Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out.”

Look forward to Aldean and Brittany sharing lots of pregnancy pictures, the couple shows glimpses and special moments of Memphis almost on a daily basis.