Jason Aldean Album Debuts at Top of All-Genre Chart

Jason Aldean claims the Number One spot on both the all-genre Billboard Top 200 and Country albums charts this week with his brand new album, Rearview Town. According to Forbes.com, Jason achieved the feat with 183,000 equivalent units, 162,000 of which are actual sales. Rearview Town is Jason’s fourth album to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart.

We caught up with Jason backstage at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas last week where he took home the Entertainer of the Year award. He told us that having having a Number One album would be a great way to cap album release week. “Ultimately we want people listening to the record, you know? We spend a lot of time working on those albums and, you know, it just so happened we released the album on ACM weekend because we knew we were gonna be doing a lot of press. It would help promote it, all that kind of stuff, and Entertainer of the Year is pretty big. If we end the week with a Number One album to top it off, I mean, I don’t know that it gets any better than that.”

Rearview Town features Jason’s current single, “You Make It Easy,” which was co-written by Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley and Morgan Wallen.