Jared Leto-Hugh Hefner?

The inevitable movie about HUGH HEFNER’s life is already in the works . . . and it already has its star: JARED LETO. Director BRETT RATNER bought the rights to the movie in 2015, and Leto swooped in immediately.

Ratner says, quote, “Jared is an old friend. When he heard I got the rights, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Meanwhile, Hefner’s death certificate was released yesterday.

The immediate cause of death was cardiac arrest, but he also suffered from respiratory failure, blood poisoning and E.coli.