James Corden pulled over by police….
By Carol McGowan
|
May 25, 2018 @ 9:18 AM

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department recently pulled over the “Carpool Karaoke.” TV host James Corden was shooting a new episode of the popular “Late Late Show” segment with pop singer Adam Levine when he was pulled over by a deputy in Los Angeles. The segment that aired this past Thursday night, showed the singing carpool getting pulled over for causing a traffic hazard. Corden said as he parked the car, “This is a real first.” The sheriff’s department says the encounter was not scripted, and told the TV star to be more careful.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Khloe Kardashian wants to marry Tristan Thompson Talk about too hot to handle! ~carol Do you know where the most scenic spot in Illinois is? The Wedding is the big talk this weekend, but is this going too far??? American Airlines changing some rules on travel for support animals Who’s bed is cleaner….Yours, or a chimps?
Comments