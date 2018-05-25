James Corden pulled over by police….

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department recently pulled over the “Carpool Karaoke.” TV host James Corden was shooting a new episode of the popular “Late Late Show” segment with pop singer Adam Levine when he was pulled over by a deputy in Los Angeles. The segment that aired this past Thursday night, showed the singing carpool getting pulled over for causing a traffic hazard. Corden said as he parked the car, “This is a real first.” The sheriff’s department says the encounter was not scripted, and told the TV star to be more careful.