Jake Owen Charts his Seventh #1 Hit

Jake Owen tops both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase country airplay charts this week with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” It’s his fastest-rising single, and the 7th Number One hit of his career. “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” is the first single from Jake’s upcoming studio album.

Jake posted a message to fans on Instagram on Sunday (July 29th) writing in part, “On this beautiful Sunday morning, I have the #1 song on country radio. It’s my 7th. Lucky number 7. Thank you @johnmellencamp for trusting us and allowing us to pay our respects to you and everything you’ve done to pave the way for so many of us in the music industry. I feel like I’m just getting started . . .”