Jackson Township Unanimously Rejects Proposed Northpoint’s Compass Business Park

The group formed to oppose the massive Northpoint Development in Elwood received some support. The Jackson Township unanimously passed a resolution declaring the “Compass Business Park” by Northpoint Development to be detrimental to the community. An unofficial proposal to the construction and development of the business park is comprised of 2200 acres of land in Jackson Township. On September 21st, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees along with the Township Supervisor, Clerk Assessor, Collector and Highway Commissioner passed a resolution against the proposed business park. Resolution Number 1718-04 states, they believe, “the project to be detrimental to the township residents and surrounding area in the Village of Elwood and the Village of Manhattan.” The resolution states, the Business Park would “affect the quality of life in Jackson Township and surrounding communities due to drastic changes in landscape and negative impact on food supply. It would disrupt funeral processions to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and have a negative impact on the safety of their constituents.

The resolution also states the park would cause an increase in air, light and noise pollution. Cause an increase in vehicle traffic, thus burdening the infrastructure with repairs to damaged roads.

The proposed project is to be built on 2200 acres of current farmland located primarily in Jackson Township, depending upon annexation by the Village of Elwood and/or the Village of Manhattan.

The group “Just Say No to Northpoint” is made up of concerned residents living in the Manhattan/Elwood/Jackson Township. Their webite states they are in, “favor” of “responsible growth” for their community and oppose the Northpoint Compass operation claiming it would “radically shift” the makeup of the area.

