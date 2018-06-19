J.R. Smith’s Game-Worn Jersey from His “NBA Finals” Blunder Is Up For Auction
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 7:51 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith id defended by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

You can own the jersey that J.R. SMITH from the Cleveland Cavaliers wore during Game One of this year’s “NBA Finals”. It’s obvious why J.R. doesn’t want it.  That’s the game where he FORGOT THE SCORE in the final seconds . . . and rather than call a time-out to give the Cavs a chance to win, he dribbled the ball AWAY from the basket to run out the clock.
The game was tied at that point, so it went to overtime, where the Golden State Warriors completely destroyed the Cavs to steal the game and go up 1-to-0 in the series.
In the description for the jersey, it says quote, “[J.R.] played 38 minutes and registered 10 points, with 2 assists, and 6 rebounds.” There’s no mention of his blunder.
Last we checked, the jersey was valued at more than $8,000. You can bid and see the jersey here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

If you’re into over-the-top marriage proposals, then you’ll like this. All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Forced To Close After Customers Eat Too Much WHAT YOUR DOG IS TRYING TO TELL YOU? Chick-Fil-A Celebrating “Cow Appreciation Day” With Free Food Maren Morris Fires Back At Body Shamers An Alarm Clock That You May Actually Enjoy
Comments