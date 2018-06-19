J.R. Smith’s Game-Worn Jersey from His “NBA Finals” Blunder Is Up For Auction

You can own the jersey that J.R. SMITH from the Cleveland Cavaliers wore during Game One of this year’s “NBA Finals”. It’s obvious why J.R. doesn’t want it. That’s the game where he FORGOT THE SCORE in the final seconds . . . and rather than call a time-out to give the Cavs a chance to win, he dribbled the ball AWAY from the basket to run out the clock.

The game was tied at that point, so it went to overtime, where the Golden State Warriors completely destroyed the Cavs to steal the game and go up 1-to-0 in the series.

In the description for the jersey, it says quote, “[J.R.] played 38 minutes and registered 10 points, with 2 assists, and 6 rebounds.” There’s no mention of his blunder.

Last we checked, the jersey was valued at more than $8,000. You can bid and see the jersey here.