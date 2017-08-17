J.C. Penny Employee Charged with Retail Theft
By WJOL News
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 12:58 AM

An 18-year-old employee of J.C. Penny was arrested earlier in the week after allegedly stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 in cash from the store located at the Louis Joliet Mall. Alexis R. House has been charged with theft and retail theft after she also allegedly under-rang merchandise at the store. House is accused of making multiple fraudulent transactions between May 23rd and July 28th. Her bond was set in Will County Court at $20,000.

