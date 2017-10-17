ITW, United Way Volunteers Join Forces to Paint Interior of New Will County Children’s Advocacy Center Building

Volunteers from ITW Deltar Fasteners in Frankfort and United Way of Will County recently joined forces to help paint the interior of what will be the new offices for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. ITW and United Way volunteers spent two days painting the interior walls of the building at 304 N. Scott Street. The building will become the new home for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center when the staff moves in at the end of November. The Center’s current building will be demolished to make way for the new Will County Courthouse. The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center is funded in part by United Way of Will County. ITW decided to organize teams of volunteer painters after the Children’s Advocacy Center’s staff visited the company last month to encourage employees to continue their already generous participation in the annual United Way Campaign. Will County Executive Larry Walsh and the Will County Board agreed to purchase the building, which had housed the Will County Center for Community Concerns, and invited the Children’s Advocacy Center use the space. Two Will County Board members, Mike Fricilone and Herb Brooks, sit on the Center’s Board of Directors. The Children’s Advocacy Center will occupy the building for the next several years while it embarks on a development campaign to raise funds to purchase or build a permanent facility. The Center’s goal is to develop a site that has a residential look that will be welcoming to sexually abused children and their families. State’s Attorney Glasgow established the not-for-profit Will County Children’s Advocacy Center in 1995 to improve investigations of child sexual abuse cases. The center’s professionally trained and compassionate staff performs child-sensitive interviews when there are allegations of sexual or severe physical abuse. Children’s recorded statements have been used in the successful prosecution of thousands of predators. The caring team also has provided counseling, advocacy services, and medical referrals for nearly 10,000 sexually and severely abused children and their family members.

