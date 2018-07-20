It’s pretty easy to hurt your hearing by listening to headphones, Some Signs That Your Headphones Are Too Loud

It’s pretty easy to hurt your hearing by listening to headphones. Here are some signs to help you figure out if you are listening too loud or too long. The American Speech-Language Hearing Association says repeated exposure to loud noises affects your hearing in the long run. That can be anything from mowing the lawn, going to a concert or listening to earbuds. Your headphones might be too loud if you have to raise your voice to be heard, if you have ringing or pain in your ears, if you can’t hear or understand someone 3 feet away from you or speech sounds dull or muffled after removing the buds or phones from your ears. Experts say keep the volume down. Some devices have a volume control feature that keeps the noise to an acceptable level. Do you think you’ve experienced hearing loss? How long do you listen to music in headphones throughout the day?