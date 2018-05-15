It’s not as easy as they make it look!

Luke Combs was at Florida’s TPC at Sawgrass golf course on Tuesday (5/8), where he gave a special performance during Military Appreciation Day ahead of the annual The Players Championship. While performing on the 17th hole stage, Combs took a break from his set and tried to hit a ball onto the iconic island green while professional golfers Justin Rose and Brandon Grace looked on. In a video shared on the PGA Tour’s Instagram, Luke can be seen taking his best shot at the island green, but ultimately ending up in the drink.