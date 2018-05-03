It’s National Paranormal Day, Here are the Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Illinois

Today is National Paranormal Day. And according to a new survey from National Today, four out of five Americans believe in ghosts, including 35% of people who’ve seen one . . . and 4% of people say their house is haunted.

Chicago Magazine broke down the most Haunted Places in Chicago. Here are some on the list:

Museum of Science and Industry

There are at least two noteworthy ghosts to watch for here. First, the World War II-era commander of the museum’s German U-505 submarine committed suicide on board, apparently by shooting himself in the face in front of his crew. Second, the infamous lawyer Clarence Darrow—of Scopes “monkey trial” and Chicago’s Leopold and Loeb fame—has been seen perched upon the rear steps after his ashes were spread around the Jackson Park lagoon.

Congress Plaza Hotel

Kind of a no-brainer, considering it’s been around since the 1893 world’s fair, when H. H. Holmes met his victims in the lobby before luring them to his murder castle. Since the 1940s, guests have seen the ghost of Al Capone, who once owned and worked out of a suite on the eighth floor. Lights tend to flicker, strange noises seem to emanate from the walls, and the hotel is often said to have inspired Stephen King’s 1408.

Hancock Center

The creepy thing about the Hancock—other than its appearance in Poltergeist 3—is that a lot of people have died here, sometimes suspiciously, sometimes in freak accidents. The most famous example is Chris Farley’s 60th floor overdose in 1997, but people have been falling through windows since the 1970s, and falling scaffolding killed three people as recently as 2002. Some people blame the triangular trusses.

Let’s not forget the Ghost Hunters show and their visit to the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet from Season 8

http://www.syfy.com/ghosthunters/episodes/season/8/episode/19/curtain-call

Here’s one about the Rialto from Spirit Illinois

Here’s another list of other Haunted Places in Illinois from Haunted Illinois.com.