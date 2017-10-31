It’s MY Pumpkin!

Two elk didn’t want to be left out of the Trick or Treat fun – they found a spot where pumpkins were being used as decorations in Estes Park, Colorado and proceeded to fight over the delicious goodies. The elk encounter was filmed by a resident who just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

The elk destroyed the display of hay bales and corn stalks before endeavoring to eat the tasty pumpkins. That’s when the trouble began, as apparently each elk wanted the pumpkins for themselves.

To see the video, click Here: https://youtu.be/KUA3dlq1IgE