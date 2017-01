Plainefield School District 202 families, staff and community, don’t be alarmed. The Plainfield Police and Fire departments will be conducting intruder-type drills at Plainfield North High School from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. There will be a lot of activity and emergency vehicles in the area around PNHS on these days.

