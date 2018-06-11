Is This the Greatest Marketing Campaign Ever?

Matt Grozier, 8, nods his approval as he drinks lemonade he purchased from his neighbor, Alyssa Boyd, 5, at her lemonade stand near Lightstreet, Pa., on Sunday, July 8, 2007. Alyssa's mom, Lorie, said the stand was her daughter's first venture into entrepreneurship. Alyssa said she plans to put the money she earned into her piggy bank. (AP Photo/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise, Bill Hughes)

Did you ever sell lemonade as a kid to make a little money? Kids still do it today sometimes. But occasionally they run into LEGAL TROUBLE. Yeah, seriously.

In some areas, it’s technically illegal to sell lemonade without a permit. And paying for the permit cuts into the profits so much, it kind of makes the whole thing pointless. It seems crazy, but there are some people that report the kids to their villages. Just last month, some kids in Denver got shut down by the cops, even though they were raising money for charity.

So the company that makes Country Time Lemonade just launched a new website called “Country Time LEGAL Ade.”

And if your kid can’t sell lemonade without a permit this summer, they’ll PAY to cover the cost of the fine or the permit, up to $300.

If you want to apply, just upload a photo of the permit or fine to their website, Here’s the Link.

