Is This the End of Rick Grimes on the Walking Dead?

Andrew Lincoln attends the Live Special Edition of "Talking Dead" at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It’s a day that Walking Dead fans have dreaded for some time! The website Collider.com says ANDREW LINCOLN wants off the show so he can do other things. And he’ll make his exit by the end of the upcoming, ninth season. Supposedly, he’ll only do SIX episodes.

Meanwhile, the producers are offering NORMAN REEDUS a nice raise to stay on . . . and the plan is to make Daryl Dixon the lead character.

The story was later confirmed by Entertainment Weekly on Instagram:

If you thought the deaths of Carl, Hershel, Lori, Dale, & Glen were sad…we can only imagine how the end will come for the original star and main character of the Walking Dead.