Is This The Biggest Date From Hell Story Ever?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 8:48 AM

Kelton Griffin, 21, was arrested early Sunday at a drive-in movie theater in Memphis, Tennessee, where he had been enjoying his second date of the day. Griffin first went over to a woman’s house to take her on a date. The woman, who was not identified, agreed to let Griffin drive her car because she didn’t know where he was taking her. Griffin drove to a gas station, and the woman went in the store to get cigars. That’s when Griffin ditched her and sped off in her car. Not too much later, the woman received a text message from her godsister saying Griffin asked her on a date and was heading to her grandmother’s house to pick her up and take her to the movie at the drive-in. Soon after that, police arrived to crash the date and charge Griffin with theft of property.

Here’s the full story from Fox 13 in Memphis.

