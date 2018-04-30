Is the cost just too much?

I was reading an article today that talked about the average cost per year for daycare! It was an average of $8,320 per year which is based on one child under the age of 5 years old with no special needs, no public assistance and who is in daycare for 8 hours a day! I know a lot of people who spend much more than that a year on daycare. I also know some people who chose to become stay at home moms because they would be working simply to pay for their daycare.

I personally have been super blessed to have amazing family that live close by who have helped me daily with my son Mason to where I could work full time and didn’t have to pay for daycare. I know my situation is definitely not common and I am grateful for it.

I have sooooo much respect for stay at home moms- it is definitely a underappreciated job and I commend those of you who are able to do it!