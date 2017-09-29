Is it Mitch Time?

Is it finally time for the Bears to bring in their #1 draft pick Mitchell Trubisky? If you watched last night’s drubbing by the Packers how can you not see it? Two early turnovers by Mike Glennon led to a pair of early touchdowns by the Packers, who controlled the pace for most of the sixty minutes at Lambeau Field. Glennon was picked off by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter as well. Not even a 47-minute lightning delay could change the momentum as the Bears fell in Green Bay 35-14. Certainly Bears management has to see this, it’s time for Mitch! The defeat drops the Bears to 1-3 on the season and they don’t play till Monday, October 9th when the host the Vikings at Soldier Field. That’s plenty of time for Mitch to take snaps with the first team. Come On Bears, let’s do this!

Here’s a summary of the game from WGN-TV

By the way nice job by both teams with last night’s National Anthem!

Just as they did last week, Bears players locked arms during the National Anthem with teammates before their game and so did the Packers. They asked the crowd to join in an lock arms as well and CBS cameras showed some fans doing so during the playing of the anthem by Tyler Farr.

Check that out here