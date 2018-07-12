Is Illinois the best state for Outdoor Drinking?
By Brandon Jones
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 7:32 PM

A new list has come out ranking every state in America on how great it is to drink outside. Now as you would expect California came in first. In fact pretty much the top 10 were all western states with the exception of Kentucky which came in 3rd. The list put everything into its factors….Temp, Humidity, bugs etc, and Alabama is actually the worst state to drink outdoors in (Temp and lots of bugs)

Illinois didn’t fair to bad we came in at #20 but the list mostly focused on Chicago and not the other awesome areas to enjoy like the beer gardens along the Illinois River or fox river etc. What are some of your favorite outdoor bars in Illinois?

See entire rankings HERE

Comments