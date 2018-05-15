Is Bottled Water Really Safe To Drink?

- Bottled water consumption in the United States continues to rise every year, hitting over 12.8 billion gallons in 2016, or more than 39 gallons per person.
- Now new joint research from the State University of New York at Fredonia and Orb Media have found a hidden danger lurking beneath the cap.
- The research found widespread contamination by micro-plastics. In their analysis of 259 water bottles from 11 major brands, they found 93% had an “average of 10.4 plastic particles per liter of water,” twice that of tap water.
- While scientists say the effects of consuming micro-plastics are unclear, previous studies have linked “certain kinds of cancer to lower sperm count to increases in conditions like ADHD and autism.”
Here’s the full story from WHIO-TV