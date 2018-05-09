Is A Beach Vacation Bad for You?

This seems pretty crazy to Carol & I, but some yahoo by the name of Xinran Lehto says chilling on a beach may not be as good for you as you might think. Tourism expert from Perdue University, Xinran Lehto explains, “Lying on the beach for many, many days is not the best way to recharge yourself. After a while you get bored and anxious, then you start thinking about work and things at home you need to do. That’s not healthy for you.” He recommends vacationers choose a place with “enough variation of interest and activities that have depth for you to be engaged with.” In other words, go somewhere you find fascinating and it which you feel you’d be “compatible” and “in harmony” with. OK, here’s a question, what if your compatible and in harmony with the beach?

