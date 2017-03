No foul play is suspected following the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive on a transport bus heading to the Stateville Correctional Center. Authorities say Clifford Nelson was being transferred from the Cook County Jail when he was discovered Monday morning at the prison in Crest Hill. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. State police are investigating his death.

