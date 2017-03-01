Inmate Dies During Prison Transfer

For the second time in a week, a prison transfer from Cook County to Stateville is in the news. A prisoner being transferred on Monday from Cook County jail to Stateville Correctional has died. Forty-nine year old Clifford B. Nelson was found dead on the bus according to the Will County Coroner’s office. Nelson was transported to the hospital but pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted revealed no signs of foul play although the cause of death has yet to be determined.

