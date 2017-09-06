Indiana Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 80

A 76-year-old Munster, Indiana man died on Wednesday morning after a crash on Interstate 80. Joseph Tomsic was driving a Nissan Murano on I-80 westbound approaching I-355 when the Murano, for unknown reasons, crossed over the center lane into the right lane and struke the rear of a Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Tomsic was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with life-threatening injuries when he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Jorge Aldaba Esquinca of Naperville, refused medical treatment. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

