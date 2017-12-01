The Most Incredible Stunt We’ve Ever Seen!

If you grew up in the Evil Knievel era, doing crazy stunts was no big deal. But then came Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen. These daredevils Jumped from Mountain right into a Plane! It’s absolutely insane and after watching this realize it must have taken a ton of practice. After two months of training, Reffet and Fugen pulled off over the Bernese Alps in western Switzerland. A video by sponsor Red Bull shows the French duo known as the Soul Flyers leaping from Jungfrau Mountain and hitting speeds of 85mph, before hurtling through the open door of a Pilatus Porter aircraft flying at roughly 10,000 feet. Wow is all we can say, the full story from Newser is here