Incident Involving Providence Catholic Leads to St. Francis HS Forfeiting Football Game For Safety Reasons
By WJOL News
Oct 6, 2017 @ 5:37 AM

St. Francis High School in Wheaton is forfeiting its football game tonight against Chicago Hope Academy because of safety concerns. The move comes after Hope’s game last week against Providence Catholic was interrupted by gunfire. That game was played at Altgeld Park on Chicago’s West Side. St. Francis President Tom Bednar said the shooting and a lack of other venues convinced the school to keep its team home.

