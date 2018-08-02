Taylor Swift is one of the worlds most popular artists right now, and then there’s Taylor Swift, a 26-year-old man from Texas who happens to share the same name as the female icon. Can you imagine? According to male Swift, it’s put him through many awkward situations in his life. It started out when he wanted to make a Facebook in 2009 and Facebook wouldn’t let him use his own name, assuming it was just another spam account. He ended up having to use his middle name. And it only got worse from there. According to male Swift, he’s received numerous calls, letters, and emails, all from people who think he’s THE Taylor Swift. Male Swift is also careful never to use his real name when reserving a table at a restaurant. Overall, although it has been a hassle, male Swift looks at the bright side and admits it’s a good icebreaker.

Do you share your name with a celebrity? How has it affected you?