Images From Royal Wedding
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
In case you missed today’s Royal Wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle,
here’s the entire ceremony from CBS News.
Below are some beautiful pictures captured from Getty Images
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR,ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex in the Ascot Landau carriage leave Windsor Castle during the procession after getting married St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex kiss as they leave St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland arrive at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018 in Berkshire, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – Pool / Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 18: The national flags of Great Britain and the United States fly over a merchandise stall ahead of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 18, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: (L-R) Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Sir Elton John arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George’s Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)