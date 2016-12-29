Illinois To See 200 New Laws In 2017

Illinois is getting new laws that deal with everything from the state’s opioid epidemic to yoga classes at the beginning of next week. Nearly 200 new laws will take effect Sunday. Some of the laws are serious. Illinois is banning bath salts in 2017. New sick time rules say employees can spend their paid time off caring for member of their immediate family, not just limited to children. Employees can care for spouses, siblings and parents. If you rent things in Illinois, better return it. One new law makes it a felony if over $500 in rental equipment is not returned within 3 days after the rental period has expired.

But others, like a new law for carp and the yoga class deregulation, are less pressing. Yoga teachers aren’t required to obtain licences from the Illinois Board of Higher Education

And an oddball law, Illinois is declaring a state artifact in the new year. In January, a canoe made from a single tree trunk called a pirogue will become the state artifact. Illinois will also give police officers in K-9 units first dibs on adopting their dogs when the poochs retire from service.

