An Illinois State Trooper killed in a crash on I-74 near Farmer City. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz announced that ISP Trooper Ryan Albin, was tragically killed today while on patrol.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 and Trooper Albin succumbed to his injuries at 8:45 p.m. Director Schmitz says,” Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of Trooper Albin, and extends his deepest sympathy to Trooper Albin’s family, friends, and co-workers.

Trooper Albin joined the ISP on January 8, 2006. He was assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer. Trooper Albin’s canine partner, “Biko,” was in the rear of the squad car at the time of the crash. Biko was transported to a local veterinarian’s office and appears to have sustained only minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

The post Illinois State Trooper Killed In Crash appeared first on 1340 WJOL.