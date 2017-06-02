Illinois State Rep. Emily McAsey is stepping down. The lawmaker from Lockport who represents residents in Romeoville, Bolingbrook and parts of Woodridge is resigning. Nick Reiher from Farmer’s Weekly Review reports her husband who is a doctor has job on the east coast and McAsey is leaving to be with her husband. McAsey ran unopposed in both the Democratic primary and then general election in 2016. She defeated Brent Hassert in 2008. According to the state constitution, her seat must be filled within 30 days after the vacancy. It must be appointed and filled by a member of the same political party that held the seat.

The post Illinois State Representative Leaving Politics appeared first on 1340 WJOL.