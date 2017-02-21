Illinois State Representative Hopes A Resolution Gets IDOT’s Attention To Make I-80 Safer

The expansion and reconstruction of I-80 through Joliet is years if not decades away. But that’s not stopping an Illinois state representative from trying to make it safer. State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr. introduced House Joint resolution urging the Illinois Department of Transportation to erect signage notifying motorists of congestion and possible dangers along Interstate 80 between I-55 and Route 30 in New Lenox.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the resolution, it states that the leading cause of death in the United States in 2014 is the result of motor vehicle crashes. The 11-mile corridor along I-80 between I-55 and Route 30 has seen high levels of congestion and resulted in 8 fatalities and 1,456 crashes since 2011.

The senate is expected to introduce a similar resolution. The governor does not have to sign this into law, but the hope is that the resolution gets IDOT’s attention, to enact signage along I-80 to alert motorists of congestion.

A portion of the resolution is below

