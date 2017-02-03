Illinois State Police Step Up Patrols During Super Bowl Weekend

Illinois State Police District 05 rolled out enforcement plans for the 51st Super Bowl weekend. Troopers will strictly enforce FATAL-4 moving violations which includes; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance, but will place an emphasis on impaired driving.

During last year’s Super Bowl weekend in 2016, State Troopers issued nearly 25-hundred FATAL-4 citations statewide, 200 of which were alcohol related arrests, nearly double the 105 alcohol arrests during the Super Bowl weekend in 2015.

District 05 will conduct roving patrols and roadside safety checks in high fatality areas throughout the weekend. If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over.

